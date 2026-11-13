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Sexton, Alexis Marie – (3) COUNTS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND/OR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and 3 additional charges
By News Desk,8 days ago
Alexis M. Sexton, Waynesboro, has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance; and one count each of underage consumption, careless driving and required financial responsbility after an accident occurred on August 3 at 12:12 a.m. on W. North Street. Sourced via...
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