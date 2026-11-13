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Keystone Health Celebrates Medical Assistant Graduates
By Free Press Publisher,7 days ago
Keystone Health celebrated five graduates who are now Certified Medical Assistants and beginning their careers within its practices. The graduates are Kaitlin Welty, Samantha Brown, Sefora Antonino Velasco, Patrice Jiles and Tatiana Bonilla. Keystone partnered with the National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement to provide medical assistant education and training...
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