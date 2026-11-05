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Remembering Veterans in Franklin County
By Staff Report,5 days ago
Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day—to honor the end of World War I on November 11, 1918–at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It carried a hope for a sustained peace as it paid tribute to the veterans of Gthe reat War, but World War I was not the war to end all wars. September 1, 1939, marked the beginning of World War II. Though Armistice Day was not forgotten, celebrations were somber remembrances. After World War II concluded in 1945 and the Korean War in 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower signed legislation to expand Armistice Day to include all veterans and rename the celebration of November 11 to Veterans Day.
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