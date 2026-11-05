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Sara Vosburg named Shippensburg University’s Assistant Lacrosse Coach
By Ship Athletics,4 days ago
Shippensburg University has hired former Raiders player Sara Vosburg as an assistant lacrosse coach. She will assist head coach Brooke DellaValle with practice planning, scouting, skill development, recruitment and academic support. Vosburg began her collegiate coaching career this past spring as a volunteer assistant at Goucher College near Baltimore. She...
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