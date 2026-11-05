undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gettysburg’s Mason Dixon Canned Cocktails Partners With Chambersburg Giant Foods, Tastings Today & Tomorrow
By Staff Report,4 days ago
Mason Dixon Distillery & Restaurant, the Gettysburg-based producer of award-winning canned cocktails, is pleased to announce a new retail partnership with GIANT Food Stores in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. To celebrate, Mason Dixon will offer special in-store tasting events today, Thursday, November 5th at the Wayne Ave. store from 5pm to 7pm, and tomorrow, Friday, November 6th at the Norland Ave. Store from 2pm to 4pm, giving local shoppers an opportunity to experience the bold flavors and craftsmanship behind one of the mid-Atlantic regions fastest-growing canned cocktail brands.