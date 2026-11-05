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Franklin County Honors 87 Employees for Service Milestones
By Free Press Publisher,4 days ago
Franklin County recognized 87 employees last week for career milestones reached in 2026, ranging from five to 40 years of service. The Franklin County Commissioners, County Administration, President Judge Shawn Meyers and Court Administration participated in the recognition. Jennie Aines of Voter Registration and William Bowen of Emergency Services were...
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