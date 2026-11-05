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Dakota Hall Named Franklin County Employee of the Month
By Free Press Publisher,4 days ago
The Franklin County Commissioners recognized Dakota Hall as October Employee of the Month during the board’s Nov. 4 public meeting. Hall has worked for Franklin County since March 2023 and serves as an aging care manager with the Franklin County Area Agency on Aging. The Special Thanks and Recognition (STAR) Committee received 10 nominations for the October award, including four for Hall.
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