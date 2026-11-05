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Hagerstown Police Reopen Search for Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator
By Free Press Publisher,2 days ago
The Hagerstown Police Department has reopened its search for a Youth Violence Prevention Program Coordinator. Applications are due Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. The position was previously titled Executive Director. The department updated the title, revised the education requirements and issued a new job description. The department is...
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