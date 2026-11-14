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SHIP U. Women’s Basketball finishes strong in season-opening win over Fayetteville State, 63-60
By Ship Athletics,3 days ago
The Shippensburg University women’s basketball team defeated Fayetteville State 63-60 Friday at Heiges Field House on the opening day of the 2026 Conference Challenge between PSAC and CIAA teams. Michelle Olak led Shippensburg (1-0) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Rylee Kraft recorded career highs of 15 points and...