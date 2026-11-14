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No. 2 SHIP U. Field Hockey bests No. 5 IUP in penalty shootout, 1-0, advances to PSAC Championship
By Ship Athletics,3 days ago
The No. 2 Shippensburg University field hockey team defeated No. 5 IUP 1-0 in a penalty shootout Friday at Robb Sports Complex to advance to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship. Shippensburg improved to 15-2, while IUP fell to 13-6. The Raiders will face No. 1 Kutztown in the championship...