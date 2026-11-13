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Family Dollar Agrees to $63 Million Settlement Over Pricing Allegations
By Free Press Publisher,9 days ago
Family Dollar Stores has agreed to a $63 million national settlement to resolve allegations that it routinely charged customers more at checkout than prices displayed on shelves, price tags and advertisements. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday joined the Federal Trade Commission and 16 other states in the enforcement action. The...
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