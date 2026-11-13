undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania Unveils First Strategic Plan for Agriculture
By Free Press Publisher,8 days ago
Governor Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever, 10-year Strategic Plan for Agriculture last month on a Chester County dairy farm. The plan outlines a strategy to continue the momentum the Shapiro Administration has established over the past four years, supporting farmers and investing the food system to ensure that the industry feeds and fuels Pennsylvania remains profitable and globally competitive.
1