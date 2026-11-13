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Downtown Hagerstown Holiday Market Set for November 21
By Free Press Publisher,7 days ago
The 2026 Downtown Holiday Market will take place Saturday, November 21, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on South Potomac Street in downtown Hagerstown. The market will feature more than 20 handmade and artisan vendors. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free Downtown Hagerstown tote bag. Activities include a visit from Santa and an igloo bounce house for children.