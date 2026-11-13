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Franklin County Draws Attention To Hunger, Homelessness In Local Communities
By Staff Report,7 days ago
The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed the week of Nov. 15-21, 2026, to be Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Franklin County. In doing so, the commissioners are encouraging residents to gain a better understanding of the many reasons why people are hungry and homeless and how community support can make a difference.
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