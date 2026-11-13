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Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s Celebrate Hagerstown Opening with Coffee Giveaway and $3.99 Sandwiches
By Staff Report,7 days ago
To celebrate its opening, the Hagerstown Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s multi-brand location restaurant at 330 Dual Highway, Hagerstown, MD, will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 14. Owned and operated by NNP Management, this brand-new multi-brand location brings guests their favorite Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s menu offerings in one convenient spot.
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