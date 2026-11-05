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Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scams
By Free Press Publisher,5 days ago
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about fraudulent phone calls from scammers impersonating current and former employees. According to the office, callers use real employee names, legitimate addresses and other publicly available information to appear credible. They use threats, pressure and claims of immediate consequences to persuade residents to act quickly.
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