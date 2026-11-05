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Cumberland Valley Business Alliance Honors Six Area Professionals at 2026 Young Professional Awards
By Staff Report,6 days ago
The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) named six winners at its 2026 Young Professional Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Majestic at Whiskey Run in Chambersburg. Honorees from across the Cumberland Valley were recognized for their work in business, nonprofit leadership and community service. This year’s winners are Bailey Charters...