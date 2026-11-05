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Manufacturers’ Association Establishes Defense Manufacturing Committee to Expand Regional Defense Industry Opportunities
By Staff Report,5 days ago
The Manufacturers’ Association of Central Pennsylvania and it’s Board of Directors announced the. establishment of a Defense Manufacturing Committee on the stage at its annual MX2026 Manufacturers’ Expo. where over 1,000 attendees and 115 exhibitors gathered at the York Fairgrounds. The purpose of the newly. established Board...
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