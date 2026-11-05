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Benford, Brian David – (3) COUNTS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND/OR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and 1 additional charge
By News Desk,4 days ago
Brian D. Benford, Waynesboro, has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop was conducted on August 29 at 12:45 a.m. on S. Potomac Street. Sourced via...