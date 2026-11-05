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Cole-Jackson, Ojaye Nathan – (5) COUNTS OF ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD and 4 additional charges
By News Desk,3 days ago
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Cole-Jackson, Ojaye Nathan on Thursday November 5th, 2026. A warrant has been issued for Ojaye Nathan Cole-Jackson, Maryland, who has been charged with five counts each of access device fraud and identity theft, two counts each of unlawful use of computer, criminal solicitation-access device issued and criminal solicitation- identity theft, after a report was made on March 3 at 11:02 p.m.
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