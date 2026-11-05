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PennDOT Highlights Free and Low-Cost Transportation Programs
By Free Press Publisher,3 days ago
Older adults, Medical Assistance recipients and people with disabilities may qualify for free or low-cost public transportation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Transportation providers across Pennsylvania offer programs to help eligible riders meet their transportation needs. Residents can learn more about available programs and find out whether they...