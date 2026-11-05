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Pennsylvania Agriculture Department Urges Residents to Scrape Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses
By Free Press Publisher,3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding residents to look for and scrape spotted lanternfly egg masses as colder weather arrives. The mud-like egg masses can appear on any flat surface. Each mass can contain eggs that produce dozens of spotted lanternflies in the spring. The department urges anyone who...
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