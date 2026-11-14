⚠️ Airport board meetings on grants, runway, and hangars The Apalachicola Regional Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board (AOED) has several public meetings: Regular meeting: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory, 66 4th Street, Apalachicola, FL 32320 . (Agenda and Zoom info are in the linked agenda.)

at . (Agenda and Zoom info are in the linked agenda.) Regular meeting: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory .

at . Workshop: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) at the Apalachicola Regional Airport Conference Room, #8 Airport Road, Apalachicola, FL 32320 . Topics include: planning and grant updates, airport equipment purchase with re-allocated grant funds, and a request to hold a rodeo on airport property.

at the . Special meeting: Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory and on Zoom . Topics: Runway 24 permitting proposal, airport master plan engineering agreement, and funding for hangar complex Phase 2.

at and on . Join the October 6 special meeting online: Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85242986079

Phone audio: +1 305 224 1968 , +1 309 205 3325 , +1 312 626 6799 , +1 646 931 3860 , +1 929 205 6099 , +1 301 715 8592

, , , , , Webinar ID: 852 4298 6079

More Info: Airport Operation Economic Development Advisory Bo...