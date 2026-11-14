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Apalachicola
⚠️ Public meetings on Apalachicola airport plans and funding
4 days ago
⚠️ Airport board meetings on grants, runway, and hangars
The Apalachicola Regional Airport Operations and Economic Development Advisory Board (AOED) has several public meetings:
- Regular meeting: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory, 66 4th Street, Apalachicola, FL 32320. (Agenda and Zoom info are in the linked agenda.)
- Regular meeting: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory.
- Workshop: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) at the Apalachicola Regional Airport Conference Room, #8 Airport Road, Apalachicola, FL 32320.
- Topics include: planning and grant updates, airport equipment purchase with re-allocated grant funds, and a request to hold a rodeo on airport property.
- Special meeting: Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30 AM (ET) at Fort Coombs Armory and on Zoom.
- Topics: Runway 24 permitting proposal, airport master plan engineering agreement, and funding for hangar complex Phase 2.
Join the October 6 special meeting online:
- Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85242986079
- Phone audio: +1 305 224 1968, +1 309 205 3325, +1 312 626 6799, +1 646 931 3860, +1 929 205 6099, +1 301 715 8592
- Webinar ID: 852 4298 6079
More Info: Airport Operation Economic Development Advisory Bo...
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