Looking for a loyal friend in Frankfort, NY? These adoptable dogs at Rover's Do Over are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Spaniel mix (unknown type)

Spaniel mix (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY

– Frankfort, NY Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)

Panda is a beautiful white-and-black Spaniel mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new family. As an adult dog, she’s a great choice if you want a companion who’s a bit more predictable than a young puppy.

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY

– Frankfort, NY Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)

Bart is a handsome brindle-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big, blocky head and an even bigger heart just waiting for the right person. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good option if you’re ready to open your home and heart.

👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY

– Frankfort, NY Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)

Zikhara is a lovely female Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s looking for a family to give her structure, love, and a soft place to land. Check her full profile for details on her personality, training, and what kind of home will suit her best.

👉 Meet Zikhara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY

– Frankfort, NY Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)

Myra is a young black Great Dane—a gentle giant in the making. If you have room in your home (and on your couch!) for a big dog, Myra could be a wonderful long-term companion.

👉 Meet Myra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Frankfort, NY, please consider visiting Rover's Do Over or checking these dogs’ online profiles to see who might be the right match for your home. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.