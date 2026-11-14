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🐶 Friendly Frankfort Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a loyal friend in Frankfort, NY? These adoptable dogs at Rover's Do Over are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
Panda
- Breed: Spaniel mix (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY
- Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)
Panda is a beautiful white-and-black Spaniel mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new family. As an adult dog, she’s a great choice if you want a companion who’s a bit more predictable than a young puppy.
👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bart
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY
- Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)
Bart is a handsome brindle-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big, blocky head and an even bigger heart just waiting for the right person. His lower adoption fee makes him an especially good option if you’re ready to open your home and heart.
👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zikhara
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY
- Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)
Zikhara is a lovely female Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s looking for a family to give her structure, love, and a soft place to land. Check her full profile for details on her personality, training, and what kind of home will suit her best.
👉 Meet Zikhara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Myra
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Rover's Do Over – Frankfort, NY
- Contact: Rover's Do Over (phone number listed on Adopt-a-Pet page)
Myra is a young black Great Dane—a gentle giant in the making. If you have room in your home (and on your couch!) for a big dog, Myra could be a wonderful long-term companion.
👉 Meet Myra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Frankfort, NY, please consider visiting Rover's Do Over or checking these dogs’ online profiles to see who might be the right match for your home. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.