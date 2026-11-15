Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from urgent care to therapy and imaging. If you’re in medical or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move or level up your skills.

Employer: Norton Healthcare

Norton Healthcare Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role lets you practice at the top of your license in an urgent care setting, focusing on prevention, health promotion, and supportive care. You’ll diagnose, prescribe, and manage patient care with a mix of independent work and team collaboration.

Employer: Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Frankfort Regional Medical Center Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for RCIS/RCES or Rad Techs who want to move into the Cath Lab. HCA covers program costs for selected participants, and you get up to 8 weeks of blended classroom, simulation, and hands-on training plus strong benefits and career growth support.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across ICU and other acute units, stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you like variety, fast-paced environments, and using strong bedside and critical care skills.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity care across ICU, step-down, ED, and more. This is a fit for experienced critical care nurses who are confident with drips, rapid changes in status, and close teamwork with physicians.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use digital radiography in a specialty clinic setting, focusing on accurate imaging and ALARA safety. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with EMR documentation, and like patient-facing technical work.

Employer: Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

(Confluent Health) Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $70,000–$75,000 + sign-on bonus (with productivity incentives)

Outpatient role where you help patients regain independence and function, with chances to grow in hand and upper-extremity rehab. Comes with student loan repayment support (up to $25K), solid benefits, mentorship, and strong continuing education options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.