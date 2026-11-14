Frankfort’s transportation scene is busy right now, with options both on the road and in the shop. Here are several solid picks if you like driving, routing, or hands-on field work.

Employer: McLane Company

McLane Company Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time (1st shift, 9:00 a.m. start )

(1st shift, ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of drivers and keep routes running safely and on time for a major national distributor. This role is great if you have transportation management experience, know DOT rules, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) profit sharing, and more).

Employer: Talon Logistics Services, LLC

Talon Logistics Services, LLC Location: Frankfort, KY (regional & OTR)

(regional & OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.65 per mile to start, plus extras (tanker, East Coast, short haul)

For experienced CDL A drivers (24+ months OTR with tanker), this job offers weekly home time, no tarping, and a guaranteed minimum weekly pay option. You also get medical, dental, vision after 60 days, matching 401(k), detention and holiday pay, plus rider and pet policies.

Employer: KASCO LLC

Location: Frankfort, KY (route-based)

(route-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like being on the road and working with your hands. You’ll drive a company van, visit grocery and food-service customers, repair meat-processing equipment (saws, grinders, slicers), and manage your own route, inventory, and sales of parts and supplies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists nearby openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.