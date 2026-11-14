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🚚 Frankfort, KY Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings
Frankfort’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles that touch everything from statewide purchasing to regional delivery and high‑tech manufacturing supply chains.
Below are several solid options if you like keeping goods, gear, and materials moving on time.
Regional Delivery Manager - Midwest
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Frankfort, KY (field-based, Midwest region, remote-friendly)
- Salary: $86,000 – $110,000 base + bonus target
- Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday, up to 50% travel)
Lead up to 100 daily delivery routes and 1,250 customer orders a day while managing 3PL carriers across the Midwest. Great fit if you have 5+ years in transportation logistics and multi‑unit operations and want a high-impact, data-driven leadership role.
Category Manager, Metals & Fasteners
- Employer: Nortek Data Center Cooling
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits)
- Type: Full-time
Own sourcing strategy for metals and fasteners that feed cutting-edge data center cooling systems. Ideal if you have 5+ years in sourcing/category management, know metals markets, and want to support fast-growing AI and data center projects.
Property Officer II
- Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Kentucky State Police
- Location: 94 Airport Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601
- Salary: $2,759.90 – $4,139.86 monthly (eligible for overtime)
- Type: Executive Branch | Full-time | 37.5 hrs/week
- Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
Handle purchasing and inventory for uniforms, supplies, and equipment that support KSP statewide. Good match if you have 2+ years in inventory, purchasing, or property control and want stable state benefits and a role that supports public safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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