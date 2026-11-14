Frankfort’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles that touch everything from statewide purchasing to regional delivery and high‑tech manufacturing supply chains.

Below are several solid options if you like keeping goods, gear, and materials moving on time.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Frankfort, KY (field-based, Midwest region, remote-friendly)

(field-based, Midwest region, remote-friendly) Salary: $86,000 – $110,000 base + bonus target

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday, up to 50% travel)

Lead up to 100 daily delivery routes and 1,250 customer orders a day while managing 3PL carriers across the Midwest. Great fit if you have 5+ years in transportation logistics and multi‑unit operations and want a high-impact, data-driven leadership role.

Employer: Nortek Data Center Cooling

Location: Frankfort, KY

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits)

Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits) Type: Full-time

Own sourcing strategy for metals and fasteners that feed cutting-edge data center cooling systems. Ideal if you have 5+ years in sourcing/category management, know metals markets, and want to support fast-growing AI and data center projects.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Kentucky State Police

Location: 94 Airport Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601

Salary: $2,759.90 – $4,139.86 monthly (eligible for overtime)

(eligible for overtime) Type: Executive Branch | Full-time | 37.5 hrs/week

Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Handle purchasing and inventory for uniforms, supplies, and equipment that support KSP statewide. Good match if you have 2+ years in inventory, purchasing, or property control and want stable state benefits and a role that supports public safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.