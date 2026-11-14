Frankfort’s food scene is busy right now, with options from fast-food chains to a local farm-to-table café. If you like working with people and food, there’s a mix of shifts and career levels open.

Employer: Taco Bell (Charter Foods)

Taco Bell (Charter Foods) Location: Frankfort, KY – 355 Leonardwood Dr

Pay: $13.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Day shift

Daytime role for early birds, with shifts starting as early as 6:00am and usually ending by 4:00pm. Includes free meals, flexible scheduling, paid training, and advancement opportunities, with no experience required (must be 16+).

Employer: Taco Bell (Charter Foods)

Taco Bell (Charter Foods) Location: Frankfort, KY – 355 Leonardwood Dr

Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Night shift

Great fit if you like evenings and late nights, with start times around 4:00pm or later and closing as late as 4:00am depending on the store. You get free meals, flexible schedules, paid training, and referral bonuses, and no experience is required (must be 18+).

Employer: Taco Bell (Charter Foods)

Taco Bell (Charter Foods) Location: Frankfort, KY – 355 Leonardwood Dr

Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Step into leadership and help run shifts, manage inventory, and guide the crew. Comes with free meals, flexible schedules, paid time off, paid training, life and disability insurance, and optional medical/dental/vision if you average 30+ hours.

Employer: Sage Garden Cafe

Location: Frankfort, KY

Pay: Compensation depends on experience and skills

Type: Full-time, mostly daytime

Lead a scratch, farm-to-table café with a focus on fresh, local ingredients and a calm, respectful kitchen culture. Most days run roughly 8am–6pm, with no late nights, plus health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off for an experienced restaurant leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.