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🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Frankfort, KY – RNs & CT Tech
Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid clinical roles open for experienced nurses and imaging pros. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these are worth a look.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-quality, compassionate care in a busy ER. You’ll triage and stabilize patients, give meds and IVs, assist with emergency procedures, and work closely with doctors and the care team.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced ER role focused on triage, meds, and emergency support. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, strong with documentation, and like close teamwork in critical situations.
Critical Care Registered Nurse (ICU)
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ICU position caring for critically ill patients using evidence-based practice. You’ll monitor complex conditions, respond quickly to changes, and support both patients and families in a high-acuity setting.
CT Radiology Technologist
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CT multi-modality role running advanced imaging to support diagnosis and treatment. You’ll handle CT equipment, prep patients, follow safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and the care team.
If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good clinical roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.