Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid clinical roles open for experienced nurses and imaging pros. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality, compassionate care in a busy ER. You’ll triage and stabilize patients, give meds and IVs, assist with emergency procedures, and work closely with doctors and the care team.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role focused on triage, meds, and emergency support. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, strong with documentation, and like close teamwork in critical situations.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ICU position caring for critically ill patients using evidence-based practice. You’ll monitor complex conditions, respond quickly to changes, and support both patients and families in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CT multi-modality role running advanced imaging to support diagnosis and treatment. You’ll handle CT equipment, prep patients, follow safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and the care team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good clinical roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.