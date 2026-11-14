Frankfort’s public sector is busy hiring in finance right now, from senior city leadership to paid student internships. If you’re into numbers and public service, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Frankfort, Kentucky

City of Frankfort, Kentucky Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Open until December 3, 2026

Lead all city finance operations for Kentucky’s capital city. You’ll oversee budgeting, accounting, treasury, tax rates, audits, and advise the City Manager and Board of Commissioners on long-term financial strategy. Bachelor’s in accounting/finance (or related) and 5+ years of financial administration are required; CPA or CGFM and municipal experience are strongly preferred.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA)

Location: 1260 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601

Type: Executive Branch internship, less than 9 months , 37.5 hrs/week , overtime-eligible

Executive Branch internship, , , overtime-eligible Salary: Undergrad: $16.773/hr | Grad: $19.478/hr (+$1/hr for each return year)

(+$1/hr for each return year) Deadline: Closes 1/29/2027 (11:59 PM ET)

Work with the Division of Accounting, Employer Reporting, and Compliance Office, reporting to the CFO. You’ll help with daily and periodic accounting tasks, employer audit support, and compliance work—great hands-on experience if you’re building a finance or accounting career.

Who can apply: Must be 18+, enrolled at an accredited school (or a graduating high school senior in college courses) with at least a 2.5 GPA. Must complete 300 hours, orientation, pro dev days, an agency tour, a final project, and reception.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA)

Location: 1260 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601

Type: Executive Branch internship, less than 9 months , 37.5 hrs/week , overtime-eligible

Executive Branch internship, , , overtime-eligible Salary: Undergrad: $16.773/hr | Grad: $19.478/hr (+$1/hr for each return year)

(+$1/hr for each return year) Deadline: Closes 1/29/2027 (11:59 PM ET)

Serve as an Investment Intern, doing work similar to an Investment Analyst and learning about investments, portfolio management, research, and pension funds. Ideal for students majoring in business, finance, or economics, especially if you’re strong in Excel, PowerPoint, and financial modeling.

Who can apply: Same TKIP rules—18+, enrolled with 2.5+ GPA, plus completion of 300 hours, orientation, pro dev days, agency tour, final project, and reception.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.