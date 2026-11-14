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🐱 Gentle Senior & Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Frankfort
Frankfort has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet kitties at L.i.F.E. House for Animals would love to meet you.
Gracie 5931C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals
- Phone: (502) 875-3436
Gracie 5931C is a beautiful gray tabby senior girl looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. The shelter invites you to visit their website to learn more about her story and needs.
👉 Meet Gracie 5931C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stassi 5915 C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals
- Phone: (502) 875-3436
Stassi 5915 C is an adorable orange tabby kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match. Check the shelter’s website for more details about her personality and care.
👉 Meet Stassi 5915 C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pandora 5916 C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or fawn
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals
- Phone: (502) 875-3436
Pandora 5916 C is a sweet tan/fawn kitten hoping for a safe, happy home to grow up in. The shelter’s website has more information about her and other cats who are also waiting.
👉 Meet Pandora 5916 C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call L.i.F.E. House for Animals at (502) 875-3436 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Frankfort, KY can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.