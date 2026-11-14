Frankfort has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet kitties at L.i.F.E. House for Animals would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals

Phone: (502) 875-3436

Gracie 5931C is a beautiful gray tabby senior girl looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. The shelter invites you to visit their website to learn more about her story and needs.

👉 Meet Gracie 5931C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals

Phone: (502) 875-3436

Stassi 5915 C is an adorable orange tabby kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match. Check the shelter’s website for more details about her personality and care.

👉 Meet Stassi 5915 C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: L.i.F.E. House for Animals

Phone: (502) 875-3436

Pandora 5916 C is a sweet tan/fawn kitten hoping for a safe, happy home to grow up in. The shelter’s website has more information about her and other cats who are also waiting.

👉 Meet Pandora 5916 C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call L.i.F.E. House for Animals at (502) 875-3436 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Frankfort, KY can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.