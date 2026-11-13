Frankfort has some solid office jobs open right now, from state government to healthcare and private sector. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Legislative Research Commission

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: Frankfort, KY (Capitol Annex, 702 Capital Ave)

Type: Legislative Branch | Part time (100+ hrs/month) | Eligible for overtime

Application deadline: 11/24/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Support Kentucky’s General Assembly in a nonpartisan role where you help legislators with travel, calendars, letters, and constituent contacts. Good fit if you’re organized, can stay neutral in a political setting, and want steady hours with state benefits (health, life, retirement, paid leave).

Employer: Lexington Clinic

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Likely full-time clinic role (not explicitly stated)

Front-desk and clinical support in a busy family medicine office: greeting patients, scheduling, phone calls, EHR work, and rooming patients. Great if you have people skills, medical office or customer service experience, and basic computer skills; CPR and prior medical office work are preferred.

Employer: BuzzClan

Location: Frankfort, KY (on-site)

Type: Contract

Support a Director’s Office with mail, document management, filing, phones, scheduling, and general office tasks. Ideal if you have 2+ years admin experience, are strong with Microsoft Office, and like keeping an office running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.