Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to state-level oversight. If you’re in medical or allied health, there’s good variety here—plus some strong pay.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , nights

, 13-week contract, , nights Pay: $1,917 per week (based on 12-hour shifts)

Work 3 long shifts a week doing CT scans in a hospital setting. Great if you have 2+ years’ CT experience and want steady night shifts with a defined 13-week timeline.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour days

, 13-week contract, , 10-hour days Pay: $3,616 per week (plus possible tax-free stipend)

Day-shift travel role with hospital and outpatient imaging. Comes with no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement for new states, and a single recruiter guiding you through each assignment.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24.25 per hour

Help fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support customers in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you like patient interaction, want to grow your skills, and either have or plan to earn PTCB certification.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time Locum Tenens

Pay: $179.45 – $194.25 per hour

7-on/7-off schedule, day shifts with some extended hours and call every other day for new admissions. No procedures or vent management; ICU rounding one week per month and a dedicated admit provider for support.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Cabinet for Health & Family Services

Location: 275 E Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40621

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, 37.5 hrs/week

Pay: $70,582.80 – $79,992.96 annually

Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Use your RN experience (4+ years or BSN) to support mortality reviews, risk management, and data analysis for waiver programs. Hybrid telework may be allowed, with strong benefits and a focus on quality and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.