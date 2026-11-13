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Frankfort
🏥 Frankfort, KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings
8 days ago
Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to state-level oversight. If you’re in medical or allied health, there’s good variety here—plus some strong pay.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,917/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $1,917 per week (based on 12-hour shifts)
Work 3 long shifts a week doing CT scans in a hospital setting. Great if you have 2+ years’ CT experience and want steady night shifts with a defined 13-week timeline.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $3,616/week
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour days
- Pay: $3,616 per week (plus possible tax-free stipend)
Day-shift travel role with hospital and outpatient imaging. Comes with no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement for new states, and a single recruiter guiding you through each assignment.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $24.25 per hour
Help fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support customers in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you like patient interaction, want to grow your skills, and either have or plan to earn PTCB certification.
Hospitalist Physician (Locum Tenens)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time Locum Tenens
- Pay: $179.45 – $194.25 per hour
7-on/7-off schedule, day shifts with some extended hours and call every other day for new admissions. No procedures or vent management; ICU rounding one week per month and a dedicated admit provider for support.
Nurse Consultant/Inspector – State of Kentucky
- Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Cabinet for Health & Family Services
- Location: 275 E Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40621
- Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, 37.5 hrs/week
- Pay: $70,582.80 – $79,992.96 annually
- Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
Use your RN experience (4+ years or BSN) to support mortality reviews, risk management, and data analysis for waiver programs. Hybrid telework may be allowed, with strong benefits and a focus on quality and compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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