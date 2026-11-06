🏥 Frankfort KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Pharmacy & Imaging Roles

Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses, techs, and pharmacy pros. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local but keep moving your career forward.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Contract (13 weeks), 5x8 Day shifts

Pay: Estimated $1,963 gross per week (includes $1,163 weekly stipend)

This PACU travel contract is great if you want strong weekly pay and daytime hours. Comes with a full benefits package through Solomon Page, plus ESOP and travel-nurse perks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #720

Location: 301 Leonardwood Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour + incentives and shift premiums

Lead the pharmacy team, support customers with prescriptions, and keep operations running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO/PPTO, 401(k) with stock options, and paid education through Live Better U.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Work in a fast-paced ER, triaging patients, giving meds, and assisting with emergency procedures. Good fit if you like high-acuity care, quick decision-making, and close teamwork.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Float across ICU and other acute units, stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you enjoy variety, strong clinical challenges, and working with many different teams.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Provide high-acuity care across ICU, step-down, ED, and more. Great for experienced critical care nurses who like complex cases, drips, and rapid-response work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Operate CT and other imaging systems, prep patients, and support accurate diagnoses. Good move if you want to deepen your imaging skills with a focus on safety and image quality.

Employer: Frankfort Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time during 10-week program (36 hrs/week)

Highlights: HCA covers tuition, fees, and books for the 10-week CT training (for selected participants) and places you into a full-time CT Tech role after completion. Perfect for current Rad Techs with ARRT who want to move into CT without taking on extra school debt.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.