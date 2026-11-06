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🏥 Frankfort KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Pharmacy & Imaging Roles
Frankfort’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses, techs, and pharmacy pros. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local but keep moving your career forward.
Registered Nurse / RN – PACU (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Contract (13 weeks), 5x8 Day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $1,963 gross per week (includes $1,163 weekly stipend)
This PACU travel contract is great if you want strong weekly pay and daytime hours. Comes with a full benefits package through Solomon Page, plus ESOP and travel-nurse perks.
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #720
- Location: 301 Leonardwood Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$34/hour + incentives and shift premiums
Lead the pharmacy team, support customers with prescriptions, and keep operations running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO/PPTO, 401(k) with stock options, and paid education through Live Better U.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)
Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
Work in a fast-paced ER, triaging patients, giving meds, and assisting with emergency procedures. Good fit if you like high-acuity care, quick decision-making, and close teamwork.
Float Pool Registered Nurse – Acute & Critical Care
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
Float across ICU and other acute units, stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you enjoy variety, strong clinical challenges, and working with many different teams.
Critical Care Float Pool Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
Provide high-acuity care across ICU, step-down, ED, and more. Great for experienced critical care nurses who like complex cases, drips, and rapid-response work.
CT Radiologic Technologist (CT Multi-Modality Tech)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
Operate CT and other imaging systems, prep patients, and support accurate diagnoses. Good move if you want to deepen your imaging skills with a focus on safety and image quality.
Radiologic Technologist to CT Tech Program
- Employer: Frankfort Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time during 10-week program (36 hrs/week)
- Highlights: HCA covers tuition, fees, and books for the 10-week CT training (for selected participants) and places you into a full-time CT Tech role after completion. Perfect for current Rad Techs with ARRT who want to move into CT without taking on extra school debt.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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