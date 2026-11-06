🛒 Frankfort, KY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Frankfort has a nice mix of front-line customer service and behind-the-scenes support roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Answer phones, enter orders, and help make pizzas while keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 18+, like talking with people, and want a job where you can grow into management over time.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different Domino’s location in town. You’ll take phone orders, prep food, and keep the store clean and stocked, with on-the-job training and room to move up.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.00/hr (plus possible $1.50 shift differential)

Higher-level customer support role helping drivers and shops handle roadside breakdowns by phone. Great if you have strong truck/vehicle maintenance experience, like solving technical problems, and want solid benefits and paid time off.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.