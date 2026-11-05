📋 Frankfort, KY Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Frankfort’s admin scene is busy right now, especially with state government and healthcare. If you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Legislative Research Commission

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: Frankfort, KY (Capitol Annex)

(Capitol Annex) Type: Full-time, Interim (Jan–Mar 2027), Legislative Branch, Overtime Eligible

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 11/11/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

This temporary role supports the Kentucky General Assembly during session with phones, mass mailings, bill status and message lines, and other office tasks. No education or experience is required, but you must stay neutral in a political environment and be ready for overtime.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $38,000 – $45,800 per year, bonus eligible

You’ll be the first and last face patients see—checking them in, managing the waiting room, handling calls, and taking copays. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers and EMR systems, and enjoy helping seniors in a calm, clinic setting.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Energy & Environment Cabinet, Dept for Environmental Protection

Location: Frankfort, KY (300 Sower Blvd) – telecommute may be allowed

(300 Sower Blvd) – Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Overtime Eligible (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: $3,228.98 – $4,553.26 monthly (approx. $38,700 – $54,600/year )

(approx. ) Deadline: 11/14/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

This role supports the Underground Storage Tank Branch by updating databases, handling public questions, and interpreting procedures and regulations. Great for someone with admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and an interest in environmental work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you get your foot in the local network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.