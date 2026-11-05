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Frankfort
📋 Frankfort, KY Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
6 days ago
Frankfort’s admin scene is busy right now, especially with state government and healthcare. If you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people, these are worth a look.
Session Project Center Assistant – Legislative Research Commission (Interim)
- Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Legislative Research Commission
- Location: Frankfort, KY (Capitol Annex)
- Type: Full-time, Interim (Jan–Mar 2027), Legislative Branch, Overtime Eligible
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: 11/11/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
This temporary role supports the Kentucky General Assembly during session with phones, mass mailings, bill status and message lines, and other office tasks. No education or experience is required, but you must stay neutral in a political environment and be ready for overtime.
Receptionist – Front Office Healthcare Support
- Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $38,000 – $45,800 per year, bonus eligible
You’ll be the first and last face patients see—checking them in, managing the waiting room, handling calls, and taking copays. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers and EMR systems, and enjoy helping seniors in a calm, clinic setting.
Administrative Specialist – Energy & Environment Cabinet
- Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Energy & Environment Cabinet, Dept for Environmental Protection
- Location: Frankfort, KY (300 Sower Blvd) – telecommute may be allowed
- Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Overtime Eligible (37.5 hrs/week)
- Salary: $3,228.98 – $4,553.26 monthly (approx. $38,700 – $54,600/year)
- Deadline: 11/14/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
This role supports the Underground Storage Tank Branch by updating databases, handling public questions, and interpreting procedures and regulations. Great for someone with admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and an interest in environmental work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you get your foot in the local network.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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