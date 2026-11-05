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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Frankfort, KY
Frankfort’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Assistant General Manager – Internship (Panera Bread)
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Internship (Assistant General Manager track)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a neighborhood bakery-café, support the General Manager, and help hire, train, and coach the team. Comes with competitive pay, quarterly bonus eligibility, free on‑shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts.
Front of House – Busser / Food Runner (McAlister’s Deli – Southern Rock Restaurants)
- Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli franchise)
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of busser and food runner work: clean and reset tables, run food to guests, refill drinks, and keep the dining room tidy while following safety and sanitation rules. Good fit if you like a fast pace and staying active during your shift.
Front of House – Busser / Food Runner (McAlister’s Deli)
- Employer: McAlister’s Deli (franchised location)
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Not listed (Front of House role)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar Front of House role with busser and food runner duties: clear tables, sweep and take out trash, deliver food, and respond to guest requests. Ideal if you enjoy guest interaction and don’t mind pitching in wherever needed.
Housekeeping Attendant (SpringHill Suites by Marriott – Derby City Hospitality)
- Employer: Derby City Hospitality / SpringHill Suites by Marriott
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 per hour
Keep guest rooms and hallways clean and welcoming by making beds, restocking supplies, removing trash and linens, and reporting maintenance issues. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, and is a good match if you like detailed, independent work.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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