🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Frankfort, KY

Frankfort’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Internship (Assistant General Manager track)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a neighborhood bakery-café, support the General Manager, and help hire, train, and coach the team. Comes with competitive pay, quarterly bonus eligibility, free on‑shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts.

Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli franchise)

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of busser and food runner work: clean and reset tables, run food to guests, refill drinks, and keep the dining room tidy while following safety and sanitation rules. Good fit if you like a fast pace and staying active during your shift.

Employer: McAlister’s Deli (franchised location)

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Not listed (Front of House role)

Not listed (Front of House role) Salary: Not listed

Similar Front of House role with busser and food runner duties: clear tables, sweep and take out trash, deliver food, and respond to guest requests. Ideal if you enjoy guest interaction and don’t mind pitching in wherever needed.

Employer: Derby City Hospitality / SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Location: Frankfort, KY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Keep guest rooms and hallways clean and welcoming by making beds, restocking supplies, removing trash and linens, and reporting maintenance issues. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, and is a good match if you like detailed, independent work.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.