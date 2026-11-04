📣 Frankfort, KY Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Frankfort’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from state government to pharma and hotels. If you’re ready to grow your income and your network, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Cabinet for Economic Development

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: Frankfort, KY (500 Mero St, hybrid option after training)

(500 Mero St, hybrid option after training) Salary: $5,008.76/month (~$60,105/year) + 5% raise after 6 months

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, 37.5 hrs/week

Application deadline: 11/9/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

This role markets Kentucky as a top spot for business growth and jobs. You’ll work with executives, site selectors, and local leaders, help recruit new companies, and support global projects with partners in Asia and Europe.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Field-based, territory includes Kentuckiana (Louisville/Indianapolis/Nashville/St. Louis) with travel 70–75%

with travel 70–75% Salary: Base pay range $148,000 – $222,000/year

Type: Full-time

This is a high-travel, high-impact role helping sleep medicine providers navigate payer rules, coding, and patient support so patients can access Jazz’s therapies. You’ll partner closely with sales, managed markets, and specialty pharmacies and act as the go-to expert on access and reimbursement.

Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts

Location: Frankfort, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the hotel’s full sales strategy—from prospecting and RFPs to contracts and forecasting—to grow group and corporate business. Great fit if you have hotel or event sales experience and want to own revenue goals, manage key accounts, and work closely with revenue and operations teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.