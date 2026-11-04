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Frankfort
🛒 Several Frankfort, KY Retail Jobs With $16+/hr Options
3 days ago
Frankfort’s retail scene is busy right now, with big box stores and specialty shops adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Deli Clerk (Full Time)
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Pay: From $16.75/hour
- Type: Full-time
Slice meats and cheeses, prep party trays, and keep the deli looking sharp while helping members pick what they need. Weekly pay, free club membership, and access to health benefits and a 401(k) make this a solid full-time option.
Assistant Store Manager (Full-time) – Frankfort, KY
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Frankfort, KY (Frankford Square Center)
- Pay: About $12.65/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy athletic and footwear store—support hiring, training, merchandising, and daily operations. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service and want leadership experience.
Member Experience Associate (Part Time)
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Pay: From $16.25/hour
- Type: Part-time
Be the friendly face at the entrance/exit, check receipts, and help keep members and merchandise safe. Great for someone who likes steady movement, simple tech, and strong customer interaction.
Produce Clerk (Part Time)
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- Pay: From $16.25/hour
- Type: Part-time
Work with fresh fruits and veggies—stocking, rotating, and keeping displays clean while helping members choose the best produce. Includes weekly pay, free membership, and access to benefits if you qualify.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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