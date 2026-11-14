Frankfort’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and clear routines. If you’re comfortable on the floor and don’t mind PPE, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation

NTN Bearing Corporation Location: Frankfort, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect auto parts through all stages of production, rotate through QA lab stations, and prepare QC reports. This is a good fit if you like detail work, can lift 20+ lbs, and are fine in a 24/7 CNC manufacturing environment with PPE.

Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same role; it’s the same position at the same plant.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Frankfort, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,700 – $82,050 + bonus eligibility

Lead a sanitation crew in a food and beverage facility, run daily performance meetings, and make sure all cleaning and food safety (FSMA/QAS) rules are followed. This is a solid step up if you have manufacturing or warehouse experience and want leadership pay plus benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows shifts or details that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.