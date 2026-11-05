🏭 Frankfort, IN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Frankfort’s factories are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid pay, these local plants are worth a look.

Employer: Acument Global Technologies - North America

Acument Global Technologies - North America Location: Frankfort, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

Pay: $19.32 – $34.30/hour

Set up and run boltmaker machines to produce fasteners, hit daily production and quality goals, and do basic maintenance. You’ll train on 1st shift for up to 6 months, then move to 2nd shift, with pay increases every 6 months, day-one benefits, bonuses, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Acument Global Technologies - North America

Acument Global Technologies - North America Location: Frankfort, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate and set up nut tapping equipment, check part quality with gauges and tools, and keep basic records and maintenance. This role is good if you like machine work, can stand and move most of the day, and want steady production work with regular raises, day-one benefits, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: NHK Seating of America

Location: Frankfort, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Mon–Fri + some Saturdays)

Pay: $25 – $26/hour

Support supplier quality for an automotive seat plant—track defects, manage supplier corrective actions, help with audits, and monitor incoming parts. This is a good fit if you have manufacturing/quality experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office and data tracking, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and steady daytime hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have other roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.