The Spice & Tea Exchange, a specialty retail franchise, has reached a significant landmark.

With an offering of fine spices, seasoning blends, and exotic teas, the brand has opened its 100th store.

Located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the latest The Spice & Tea Exchange store is owned and operated by Jason and Nicole Green. The pair signed a three-store agreement with The Spice & Tea Exchange and opened their first location in Bentonville, with a third store planned for Fayetteville

Spice & Tea said it’s proud of the 100th location and cited information from industry research firm FRANdata, which reported that less than 18% of franchise brands ever reach 100 units.

“Every one of our 100 stores represents an owner who believed in this brand,” said Amy Freeman, CEO and co-founder of The Spice & Tea Exchange. “It’s especially meaningful that our 100th store comes from owners who committed to three stores from day one. That kind of confidence is one of the strongest endorsements a franchise system can receive.”

According to the retailer, the Greens were attracted to the brand through a shared love of cooking, hosting, and healthy living.

“We loved this brand as customers for years, so opening the 100th store feels like a full-circle moment for our family,” said Nicole Green. “Eureka Springs is such a special community, and we can’t wait to welcome guests in to explore, taste, and discover something new.”

The store in Eureka carries 140 spices, 85 seasoning blends, and 40 loose-leaf teas.



Nicole has 22 years of experience in retail, including helping vendors earn a place in Walmart’s assortments, which made Bentonville, the super retailer’s hometown, a fitting first location. Jason is an Arkansas native raised in Heber Springs and has spent 26 years in the logistics and supply chain industry, most recently building his own logistics consulting business.

Their son, Reece, works in the business daily and hopes to continue with the brand.

“We signed on for three stores because we believed in this brand and the team behind it from the start,” said Jason Green. “We’re always happy to share what we’ve learned with anyone thinking about joining.”

Franchisees at The Spice & Tea Exchange take part in a five-day Spice UniversiTEA training program in St. Augustine, Florida. Additionally, the brand’s Franchise Enablement Team leads owner training, including two weeks on-site before opening and support through the first few days of business.

Regional Franchise Business Consultants then deliver ongoing guidance, working with the Franchise Enablement Team for about 90 days to ensure a seamless handoff. A dedicated marketing team and supply chain system also support owners.

“Our success is measured by the long-term success of the people who invest in this brand,” said Tatum Crews, vice president of sales and franchise operations. “Jason and Nicole show what happens when committed owners and hands-on support work together, and they’re among the most generous people in our system, always willing to help other franchisees and future owners.”

Founded in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange operates locations in 38 states.

For more information about franchise opportunities with The Spice & Tea Exchange, visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/pages/franchise.

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