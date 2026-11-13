The Pineapple School featured - teacher in classroom

The Pineapple School, a Spanish-immersion preschool with three company-run campuses, Thursday announced that its first franchise location is under construction in Helotes, Texas. The new franchise will expand the brand’s presence in greater San Antonio, where there are already Pineapple Schools near Huebner Road, Stone Oak, and Camp Bullis.

“Our family had a dream to create a school where young children could learn Spanish while being surrounded by the warmth, traditions, and vibrancy of Latin American culture,” said Co-founder and CEO of The Pineapple School Krisana Puccio. “We quickly discovered that many San Antonio families were looking for that same experience for their children.”

The Pineapple School is a family-run business, and its first franchise will be family-owned and operated as well. The franchisees for Helotes include Grace and Marco Heras, as well as David and Vanessa Osborne, who are Grace’s parents. The team may be new to running preschools, but they’re experienced entrepreneurs who have operated senior living facilities for multiple generations.

“Our family has spent years caring for seniors in San Antonio. Now we get to be there at the very beginning of life,” said Grace Heras, who will own The Pineapple School in Helotes with her husband, Marco, and her parents. “Marco grew up in Mexico, so Spanish and Latin culture are a big part of our family’s story. We want the children in our care to have that same gift, starting their own story as infants right here in Helotes.”

The Pineapple School’s model for preschool is completely unique. The brand immerses students in both Spanish language and Latin American culture throughout the day, with everything from the lessons to the food featuring a Latin flair. The goal is to create an educational experience that feels joyous, alive, and community-focused.

“Our franchisees share our values and understand what we are trying to build. It’s not just a school, but a place where language, culture, and community come together in a very special way,” said Puccio.

As The Pineapple School continues to grow, the brand is focused on providing students with a high-quality education that’s rooted in complete cultural authenticity. The original three schools will remain company run while Pineapple School seeks additional franchisees in target markets to aid its expansion.

The new franchise in Helotes is expected to open its doors for students sometime in 2028. Additional franchise locations in New Braunfels and Rogers, Arkansas are scheduled to open that year as well.

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