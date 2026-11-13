Franchise Territories Explained Featured Image Map with Pin

If you’re considering buying into a franchise system, it’s crucial to understand what you’re actually purchasing and signing up for. One of the most important concepts to have a firm grasp on before you make any decisions is how franchise territories work, both generally and within the system you’re thinking of joining.

Here are some fundamentals everybody should understand:

What is a franchise territory, and how are boundaries defined?

Generally speaking, your franchise territory is an area in which you have the right to represent a specific brand and do business under their name. It’s not quite as simple as that, though. You don’t necessarily have exclusive access to every customer or sale in that area, and your exact rights vary based on situation and the way the franchise system is set up.

Franchisors divide their territory maps in different ways. Some may assign territories according to ZIP code or by municipality, essentially meaning “you have rights to do business within these city or county lines.” Other brands might use a strategy where your territory is drawn as a circle with a specific geographic center point. For example, a franchisor might grant a territory with a center point of downtown Hartford, Connecticut that encompassed a 50-mile radius around the city. In that situation, a single territory might conceivably cross county or state lines. Still other brands designate territories by dividing the map based on population density and number of households, creating territories that are intentionally planned to service a specific amount of customer volume.

What’s the difference between an “exclusive” and a “protected” territory?

Part of managing a franchise system is ensuring franchisees have the space and customer base they need to succeed. That means franchisors typically have policies to keep their operators from doing business in territories that have been assigned to others or are still for sale.

If you’re being offered an “exclusive” territory, that means the franchisor you’re working with cannot sign any additional franchisees in that area, and they cannot open any company-operated units in your area either. You will likely also be protected from the brand selling products direct to customers in your territory or developing major accounts in the area without working through or with your franchise.

If you’re being offered a “protected” territory, that basically means the brand will protect you from other franchisees, but they’re not granting you the exclusive rights to the area. You won’t come into competition with other owner-operators representing the same brand, but the franchisor itself may still sell direct to potential customers in your area, open corporate locations, or deliver services directly to major accounts in the territory.

What does Item 12 on the FDD tell you about territory rights?

Every franchisor in the United States is required by law to issue a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), and Item 12 of that document is focused on franchise territories. When you’re carrying out your research and due diligence as a potential franchisee, that’s a great starting point when it comes to understanding what you’re signing up for.

Item 12 will help you understand several important aspects of how a franchise brand handles territories, including:

The definition of the territory: How does the brand define or map territories (see above)? Is the size/scope of the territory set, or is it to be negotiated as you move through the process?

How does the brand define or map territories (see above)? Is the size/scope of the territory set, or is it to be negotiated as you move through the process? The exclusivity of the territory: How much protection will you be granted from the signing of other franchisees? How much protection will you be granted from the franchisor’s own operations? Are there any rules you need to follow or milestones you need to achieve to maintain that exclusivity?

How much protection will you be granted from the signing of other franchisees? How much protection will you be granted from the franchisor’s own operations? Are there any rules you need to follow or milestones you need to achieve to maintain that exclusivity? Conditions for modification: Could anything happen that would change the boundaries or your territory or alter the exclusivity of the initial agreement? Do you as the franchisee have any say or recourse in this happening?

Could anything happen that would change the boundaries or your territory or alter the exclusivity of the initial agreement? Do you as the franchisee have any say or recourse in this happening? Future opportunities: Does the franchisor grant their existing franchisees the right of first refusal on proposed adjacent territories? Does the brand set conditions for earning additional units or territory rights in the future?

Does the franchisor grant their existing franchisees the right of first refusal on proposed adjacent territories? Does the brand set conditions for earning additional units or territory rights in the future? Sales rights: Can you advertise, market, or deliver services to customers outside the precise boundaries of your agreed-upon territory? Can the franchisor go around you and sell direct to potential customers in your territory via web sales, catalogues, national sales lines, etc.?

Can you advertise, market, or deliver services to customers outside the precise boundaries of your agreed-upon territory? Can the franchisor go around you and sell direct to potential customers in your territory via web sales, catalogues, national sales lines, etc.? Other brands: Does the franchisor plan or expect to develop other brands in your territory? Could they operate near you offering similar services under a different brand name?

With that said, digesting Item 12 on its own and leaving your research at that would be a mistake. It’s crucial to ask follow-up questions of the brokers and franchise sales professionals you’re working with and also consult advisors you can trust have nothing to gain from you signing.

How can you tell what your franchise territory is really worth?

One of the big questions people have when they’re considering signing with a brand (rightly so) is, “How much money am I going to make working this territory?” The answer to that is complex and decidedly not on the FDD.

Before you agree to a territory, you need to feel impeccably good about the prospect of doing business in that area. That means being comfortable with the rights you’re being offered, the demographic and sociological realities of that territory, and your ability to arrive at a strong bottom line operating there. For example, some entrepreneurs’ eyes might light up at the thought of opening a location in Times Square because of the area’s prestige and foot traffic, but just as many other prospective owners would gladly avoid doing business there because the cost of doing business in that area is so much higher than it would be in another ZIP code.

That’s where due diligence comes into play. You need to take in as much data as you possibly can. That requires mastering the FDD, conducting your own research, and connecting with people who have real-world knowledge and experience. Talking to current franchisees and gaining an understanding of what their unit economics look like is essential. So is identifying gaps between the franchisor’s sales presentation, the FDD, and the first-hand experiences you’re hearing from current operators.

There’s no single place that will tell you how much money your territory is going to generate. Answering that question requires dogged pursuit of as many real numbers as possible and audience research that will help you gauge the true potential of the marketplace.

Know your territory rights before you sign!

Signing a franchise agreement is one of the most important financial decisions of your life. That’s why it’s so crucial to have a deep understanding of what you’re getting into before you sign on the dotted line. Territory knowledge is just as important as brand knowledge, product knowledge, or operational knowledge, especially in the early years of building a business. In order to align with a market and deliver great services, you need to understand that market inside and out. To nail that research and align with the local culture authentically, it’s key you start building an intimate understanding of your assigned territory from the second you start considering the brand.

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