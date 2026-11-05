IFA pushes Congress to pass American Franchise Act

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With midterm elections in the rearview mirror for Americans, the International Franchise Association (IFA) wants Congress to get back to work on legislation it has deemed vital to the industry.

The IFA is calling on Congress to prioritize passing the American Franchise Act (AFA) during the remainder of the 119th Congress.

The legislation has already received bipartisan support, passing out of the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee in July and currently has 158 cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the IFA, the American Franchise Act would establish a clear, permanent standard specifically for franchisors and franchisees under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act, clarifying when a franchise brand shares legal responsibility for a franchisee’s employees.

“IFA congratulates this year’s winners and looks forward to working with both parties to protect franchise small businesses and the nine million working Americans they support,” said Matt Haller, IFA president and CEO. “With affordability clearly top of mind for voters, Congress has a narrow window to bring immediate relief to America’s 832,000 franchise small businesses by passing the bipartisan American Franchise Act.”

The IFA said franchised businesses have faced shifting joint employer rules driven by legal challenges and policy changes from one administration to the next. The legislation has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, and the endorsement of the White House and the House Problem Solvers Caucus.

Additionally, the bill has broad support across the franchise community, including major franchisee groups and brands, as well as hundreds of state and local business, advocacy, and diversity groups.

“Franchises pay workers well, and keep prices low for high-quality goods and services, and the American Franchise Act would enable them to do both for the long term. With further uncertainty looming in the courts, small businesses can’t afford to wait,” Haller said.

Based in Washington, D.C., IFA membership includes franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

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