Wendy’s rejects buyout, introduces shareholder rights plan

The Wendy’s Company, an iconic franchisor of more than 7,000 burger restaurants worldwide, today announced that its specially formed independent committee of directors has unanimously rejected a buyout offer from an investor group including Trian Partners, Flynn Group LP, BlueFive Capital, and Sixth Street Partners.

The proposed Trian-led buyout, which Wendy’s announced its special committee was reviewing last week, would’ve taken the fast-food chain back private, with the investment group paying $7.35 per share for all Wendy’s stock it didn’t already control. The scuttled deal valued the company at around $1.4 billion.

In today’s announcement, The Wendy’s Company said its committee felt those numbers undervalued the company “substantially.” The committee ultimately believed the company’s internal “Dave’s Way” initiative, which will be introduced in more detail during today’s third quarter earnings call, is better path forward for Wendy’s and its shareholders. Dave’s Way is the brainchild of Wendy’s President and CEO Bob Wright.

“The Independent Committee thoroughly evaluated this Proposal and unanimously concluded that it substantially undervalues Wendy’s standalone prospects and long-term earnings potential,” said Art Winkleblack, Chairman of the Board and a member of the Independent Committee. “Our confidence rests firmly in Bob Wright’s proven track record of seasoned industry leadership, including restaurant business turnarounds. We believe in Bob and his executive team’s ability to execute on the plan they recently presented to our franchisees at the 2026 Wendy’s convention. The Independent Committee and management team are confident that, through the implementation of Dave’s Way, the Company will deliver on its value potential.”

Additionally, Wendy’s board of directors announced today that it will adopt a shareholder rights plan immediately with the goal of ensuring that all shareholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any future proposed takeover. The plan will not prevent the board or its independent committee from considering offers that are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders but rather seeks to ensure that all shareholders receive an appropriate premium in the event of a sale, takeover, or buyout.

According to today’s release, the shareholder rights plan will become exercisable anytime a person or group acquires 15% or more of Wendy’s common stock or anytime someone who already owns at least 15% of Wendy’s common stock acquires more. The initial plan has already been rolled out and will expire on November 3, 2027, although the company reserves the right to terminate it earlier, depending on circumstances.

Following the rejection of this proposed buyout, the path forward for Wendy’s will be clarified further during the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings call.

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