Central Bark posts strong Q3 revenue gains

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Central Bark has reported strong sales growth for the third quarter of 2026.

The dog care franchise said 71% of its locations set all-time monthly revenue records. Additionally, average unit volume of locations open more than 24 months was more than $938,000 as same-store sales increased 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

With 45 locations open, Central Bark said it’s on track to post sales of more than $40 million for the year. The brand’s Poughkeepsie, N.Y. location reported sales of more than $1.7 million for its first 24 months open, making it the fastest Central Bark location in company history to reach the milestone.

Last year, Central Bark’s systemwide sales reached $34.8 million marking 16% year-over-year growth as the brand added five new locations.

A major leadership change was made in August as Central Bark Chief Financial Officer Jason Perras was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

“Surpassing these historic milestones this quarter reflects the strength of our Whole Dog Care model and the commitment of our franchisee network to delivering exceptional care in their communities,” Perras said.

Central Bark continued to expand its presence in Georgia with the October grand opening of its Athens location. The new store opening brings the brand’s total footprint in the state to two locations.

During the quarter, Central Bark continued to support franchisees with marketing, messaging, tools, and creative assets developed by the corporate team. The brand said it equipped franchises with advanced digital tools while helping to create a more efficient, tech-enabled experience for clients. A fully implemented point of sale system also contributed to solidifying operations.

“As we look toward 2027, we’re focused on translating this momentum into our next phase of growth, strengthening our franchise system, expanding our reach, and continuing to raise the bar for what families can expect from dog care,” Perras said. “We see significant opportunities ahead to build on our foundation, deepen our impact, and position Central Bark for an even stronger future.”

Through its “Whole Dog Care” model, Central Bark’s services range from enrichment dog daycare and boarding to training and grooming.

Information about franchise opportunities at Central Bark can be found at https://centralbarkfranchising.com/.

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