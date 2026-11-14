Weary travellers endured more flight disruptions as service resumed at US airports after an hours-long total stoppage, with officials saying the situation should return to normal Sunday.

The Trump administration blamed the mess that began Friday on a botched replacement of old copper wire communication lines, while the US president broke a lengthy silence on the subject by blaming his predecessor and pushing Congress for money to overhaul America's air traffic control system.

In his first comments on the issue, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had begun upgrading the system but that the task should not be done in "drips and drabs".

"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," he said. "It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS!"

In another post, he complained about how his Democratic predecessor had maintained the FAA and the air traffic control system, accusing Joe Biden's administration of making an "old and broken system worse than when they began".

Read morePassengers face further disruption as US flights slowly resume after ground stop

The nationwide ground stop – meaning no planes can take off – sparked widespread chaos and left hundreds of thousands of passengers in limbo, with some pulled off planes moments before they were due to depart by airline staff who appeared in the dark about unfolding events.

"Tired. Exhausted. Frustrated. Yeah, you know, it's just a mess, right?" Lisa Beraid, 48, who works for an insurance company, told AFP as she waited for a flight Saturday morning at New York's La Guardia airport.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Bryan Bedford said that 12,000 flights were cancelled on Friday and between four and five thousand flights out of 41,000 scheduled for Saturday were likely to be cancelled as well.

But as of Saturday evening, the tracking website FlightAware had recorded more than 6,200 cancelled flights.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Bedford offered a "sincere apology to the American traveling public".

He predicted a full resumption of flight schedules by "close of business on Sunday".

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday's four-hour ground stop was declared after maintenance work to upgrade an old copper wire to a high-speed fiber cable had caused "issues" with communication with airplanes and radar feeds.

"Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment ... it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system," Duffy told reporters.

In another embarrassment, Saturday's news conference – where administration officials also appealed for more funds to upgrade outdated systems – was delayed due to technical problems with the audio feed.

Returning to normal

Friday's disruption was only the second time such a ground stoppage had been issued in US airspace – which is among the busiest in the world – since the 9/11 attacks.

The nationwide halt was lifted at 8:15pm Eastern Time Friday (0115 GMT Saturday).

During the outage, footage from airports showed gates full, with planes waiting on taxiways and passengers thronging concourses, desperate for information.

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FAA officials reopened the airspace "after restoring full functionality" at air traffic control facilities, according to Duffy.

Tim Johnson, consumer director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said although US flights have resumed, there could be "some follow-on disruption" as airlines re-book passengers and get all services back to normal.

At La Guardia airport, some travelers were more sanguine than others about the continued disruption of their flights.

"We're stuck here for the next, I don't know, 36 hours," said Pat Curlett, a 62-year-old Ford worker.

"No one expects the whole airline system to go down," said 77-year-old traveler Steven Rathe, who was waiting to embark on a four-leg trip from New York to Albuquerque.

"We're lucky it wasn't longer. So they're flying today and for that I'm grateful."

Aging infrastructure

The ground stop not only plunged US air travel into chaos – it also raised serious concerns about the country's aging infrastructure.

Duffy appealed for $50 billion in funds to upgrade and modernise the air traffic control system, and called for Congress, which controls the purse strings of the US government, to "meet this moment."

Travelers check the status of their flight using their smartphones at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on November 14, 2026.

"Cut the crap," retorted Illinois state governor and prominent Democrat, JB Pritzker, on X. "Trump and Republicans have controlled Congress and could have funded the system."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on Duffy to resign or be fired by Trump, writing on X: "We're fortunate no lives were lost."

US lawmakers called for investigations into what caused the massive disruption and whether the country is adequately secure from cyber criminality.

"If today proves anything, it's that we need to update our air traffic control system & rebuild our airport infrastructure," Republican Senator Eric Schmitt said on X.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)