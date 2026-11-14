The 2027 AFCON qualifying action on Friday saw Mali mount a comeback against Rwanda to go top of Group K, while Morocco made light work of Niger in Group A. Mohamed Salah became Egypt's all-time top scorer, with his double against Malawi taking his tally for the Pharoahs to 70 goals.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as manager of Manchester United was made official, with the Argentine confirming the news himself in one of his final press conferences as head coach of the US men's national team on Friday.

Elina Svitolina claimed an unexpected three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals last four at Indian Wells. The Ukrainian will take on Linda Nosková, while the other semi-final sees Jessica Pegula take on Mirra Andreeva.