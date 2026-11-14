©Peter Morrison, AP Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States proposed Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO and that his government was in talks on "specific" security guarantees from the West.

He said that US negotiators had floated a question about Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its eastern region of Donbas in exchange for ‌joining the alliance, following the ⁠latest round of peace talks with Russia in ‌Abu Dhabi.

Zelensky reiterated his position that ⁠Kyiv was not willing to retreat from its territory. He said that if Ukraine received a ‌comprehensive security package, that includes security guarantees, a strong and well-funded Ukrainian ‌army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question to a referendum.

"The Americans raised a question: "What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time this had been raised," Zelensky told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

He said the EU and NATO are Europe's only "real security", warning the Kremlin's bid to change the continent's security architecture could lead to more wars.

"This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations," Zelensky told reporters Friday in comments under embargo until Saturday. "Real security in Europe means the EU and NATO. That's it. There is no other security in Europe."

This is a developing story, follow for more updates.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters).